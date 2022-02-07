Advertise with Us
Memphis, Shelby County fire departments see surge in emergency calls since ice storm

Shelby County Fire Department
Shelby County Fire Department(SCFD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Fire Department responded to hundreds of calls over the last few days following a Mid-South ice storm.

MFD says its responded to 44 residential fires since the ice storm and the busiest 24 hours kicked off on Friday around 7 a.m. for SCFD.

SCFD says it processed and responded to over three times the normal number of emergency calls. The communications office also received, processed and dispatched over 300 emergency and non-emergency calls during the 24-hour period.

Germantown, Millington and Arlington fire departments assisted in the chaos.

Giving a big thank you to our first responders!

