Memphis, Shelby County fire departments see surge in emergency calls since ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Fire Department responded to hundreds of calls over the last few days following a Mid-South ice storm.

MFD says its responded to 44 residential fires since the ice storm and the busiest 24 hours kicked off on Friday around 7 a.m. for SCFD.

SCFD says it processed and responded to over three times the normal number of emergency calls. The communications office also received, processed and dispatched over 300 emergency and non-emergency calls during the 24-hour period.

Germantown, Millington and Arlington fire departments assisted in the chaos.

Giving a big thank you to our first responders!

MFD has responded to 44 working residential fires since the storm. Make sure you have a working smoke detector, avoid using a stove/oven to warm the home, use candles and generators safely. pic.twitter.com/zCczgoAgwk — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 7, 2022

