Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Man charged in deaths of his 2-day old baby and her mother goes before judge

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a mother and his 2-day-old baby will appear in court for the first time on murder charges Monday.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the deaths of 27-year-old mother Danielle Hoyle and their daughter Kennedy.

According to an affidavit, Isabelle admitted to police that he fatally shot Hoyle at a location in Whitehaven, took their newborn baby and threw her into the Mississippi River along with the gun used in the fatal shooting.

The family spoke with us Sunday ahead of Isabelle’s court date.

Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother, April Campbell, says he doesn’t need to be on the streets ever again.

Isabelle is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and murder in perpetration of a felony.

We will update this story following Isabelle’s arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
Mid-South states remain top 5 in high COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths
MLGW: Power to be fully restored this week after days of ice storm outages
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Multiple schools closed tomorrow due to ongoing power outages
Multiple schools closed tomorrow due to ongoing power outages