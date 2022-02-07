Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages can get pricey for MLGW customers
Power outages can get pricey for MLGW customers
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight
Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight
MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Icicles on Memphis power lines
MLGW hopes to have 90% of all customers restored by Monday; more than 92K customers still without power

Latest News

Missing Southaven teen last seen this morning
Missing Southaven teen last seen this morning
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie