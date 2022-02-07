Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Shelby County Fire Department
Memphis, Shelby County fire departments see surge in emergency calls since ice storm