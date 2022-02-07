Advertise with Us
Family of murdered Memphis woman, infant reacts to accused killer’s court appearance

An emotional April Campbell speaks to media after facing the charged killer of her daughter and granddaughter in Memphis criminal court on Monday morning.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with murdering 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and her 2-day-old daughter Kennedy went before a Shelby County judge for an arraignment Monday morning.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, issued a plea of not guilty.

Family members of Hoyle and Kennedy were present in the courtroom.

Isabelle was Hoyle’s boyfriend and the father of newborn Kennedy, but for family members, this was their first time seeing Isabelle in person, a first meeting that Holye’s mother will never forget.

“I just had to see the monster who did this to them,” said April Campbell, Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother.

Campbell said she locked eyes with Isabelle, saying she saw no remorse in his eyes.

“It’s just like a cold, blank stare,” Campbell said. “Why are you staring at me? Why are you not telling me where my babies are? Why are you not telling me ‘I’m sorry?’”

Despite admitting to the two murders to Memphis police, Isabelle issued a plea of not guilty.

The affidavit from Memphis police this past Wednesday stated Isabelle “waived his rights” and admitted to shooting Hoyle in Whitehaven and throwing baby Kennedy into the Mississippi River.

Isabelle’s attorney, Lauren Fuchsm, said they will be conducting their own investigation in between court dates.

“The police are trained to get statements,” Fuchs said. “Anytime that we have a situation like that, we need to see what led up to a statement being made and any admissions, any new admissions that may have come out of that statement.”

Meanwhile, the scene at North Mud Island is still actively looking for Kennedy’s remains. As of Monday afternoon, she has not been found.

“[Isabelle] should have just stayed gone,” Campbell said. “This would’ve never happened had he not have come back.”

Fuchs said Isabelle’s next appearance will be next week, though an exact date is still being worked out.

As for Campbell and the Hoyles’ family, funeral arrangements are still being made.

There will be a candlelight vigil Saturday to keep Hoyle and Kennedy’s memory alive while Isabelle stands trial.

A time and place for that vigil has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

