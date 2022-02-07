Advertise with Us
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths

By Parker King
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of murdering 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and her 2-day-old daughter Kennedy Hoyle goes before a judge in Memphis Monday morning.

The family of the Hoyles says many of them will be present for that.

25-year-old Brandon Isabelle is currently behind bars at 201 Poplar awaiting his first court appearance.

For April Campbell, the grandmother of Danielle and Kennedy, it’s been a hard few days since she learned of her daughter and granddaughter’s deaths, but she’s been surrounded by family and an outpouring of support that’s giving her strength to face Isabelle tomorrow morning in court.

Right now, an active base of operations still sits on North Mud Island days after Isabelle confessed to throwing Kennedy into the Mississippi River.

Isabelle also confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend Danielle Hoyle, Kennedy’s mother, late Tuesday night.

As of last check, Kennedy’s body has not been found.

“I’m just... I’m thankful for all your prayers, your support, and your well wishes. I just wish I could hold my grandbaby,” Campbell said.

Campbell, said she is still processing her loss.

Her granddaughter Kennedy had just been born, and what was to be a time of celebration is now a time of mourning.

“Why would you hurt a baby? All you had to do was go about your business,” Campbell said. “I had my grandbaby. I take care of all my grandbabies. I make sure they have what they needed. If their parents can’t get it, I’ve got them. He had no reason.”

Campbell has found some comfort during this time from family and community support.

The Hoyle’s GoFundMe has nearly doubled its original goal, and throughout the week Campbell’s house has been full of family members.

It’s helped keep her mind busy and at the same time prepare it for entering the courtroom tomorrow.

“He don’t need to be on the streets ever, ever, ever again,” Campbell said. “They need to have him in a cell.”

Campbell mentioned she, along with family and friends, are planning a vigil of sorts for Danielle and Kennedy in the near future to keep their memory alive while Isabelle stands trial.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

