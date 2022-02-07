Advertise with Us
Dry weather pattern continues

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will be almost 10 degrees below normal today. Even with full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will climb to near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

