Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story analyzing Memphis’ infrastructure and its impact on widespread power outages following last week’s winter weather.

“Part of this is we just had a very bad ice storm and then part of it is delayed infrastructure improvements,” Hardiman said.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.