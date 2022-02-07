Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story analyzing Memphis’ infrastructure and its impact on widespread power outages following last week’s winter weather.

“Part of this is we just had a very bad ice storm and then part of it is delayed infrastructure improvements,” Hardiman said.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter on Memphis infrastructure amid widespread outages
Shelby County Fire Department
Memphis, Shelby County fire departments see surge in emergency calls since ice storm
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/7/22
Active COVID-19 cases under 10,000, daily average trending down