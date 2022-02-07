Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold day ahead, but gradual warming trend over next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are only in the 20s this morning and high temperatures will be almost 10 degrees below normal today. Even with full sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s this afternoon. It will be another cool night with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight
Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight

Latest News

Atmospheric lakes start as filaments of water vapor in the Indo-Pacific that become their own...
Breakdown: Why a newly discovered weather phenomenon has scientists scratching their heads
wmc
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 6, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to a dry stretch of weather and gradually warming temperatures
The Hatchie River has been named by the Nature Conservancy as one of the 75 great places to save.
Breakdown: Why the Hatchie Scenic River in West Tennessee is the state’s most unique river