Cold day ahead, but gradual warming trend over next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are only in the 20s this morning and high temperatures will be almost 10 degrees below normal today. Even with full sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s this afternoon. It will be another cool night with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.