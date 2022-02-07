Advertise with Us
City of Memphis gives winter weather update

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis gave an update on the state of the city after last week’s ice storm.

MLGW will be giving an update on their restoration efforts in a press conference at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

As of 11 a.m. 85.62% of MLGW customers have power, but 60,549 are still experiencing outages.

On top of residential outages, the city’s report says that there are 32 traffic lights that are still out due to power outages.

These tips have been provided for traffic lights depending on their status:

  • Traffic lights with outages should be treated as a four way stop
  • Flashing red lights should be treated as a stop sign
  • Flashing yellow lights mean drivers should proceed with caution only when traffic permits

With temperatures warming up, respite centers have been closed, but the warming center at Hickory Hill Community Center will reopen tonight at 7 p.m. and remain open until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Public Works is still clearing downed trees from roadways and provided this data Monday morning:

  • 472 downed trees have been reported
  • 410 trees have been cleared from city streets
  • There are 62 open service requests
  • There are 12 city crews working to clear reported downed trees

Several locations are still closed due to power outages:

  • Libraries
    • Raleigh Library
    • Randolph Library
    • South Libraries
  • Community Centers:
    • Raymond Skinner Community Center
    • Raleigh Community Center
    • Davis Community Center

