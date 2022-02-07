Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 02 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero: Charlie Case

Inside an Afro-Caribbean Market

Salon-Worthy Looks for Less

My next guest is A stylist to the stars. The haute hair trends and ways to get the same look at home for less.

Kiyah Wright | Emmy Award-Winning Hair Artist | ogxbeauty.com | mauimoisture.com

Helping Hearts with CHD

A little warrior through and through. After her son was born with a serious heart condition, one Memphis mother stepped up to help other children in the same battle. See how she’s doing it.

Tomy’Ra Lowe-Batemon | Executive Director of Warrior Hearts Foundation | warriorhearts.org

The Importance of Indoor Air Quality

A fresh breath in and out. The air we breathe really impacts our way of life. How you can improve the quality in your home to benefit your family’s health.

Jerome Bettis | Hall of Fame & Super-Bowl Winning Running Back | aireserv.com

10 Years in Music with Son.Person

Pop music showcase! Meet Son.Person and see what’s on the horizon for his emerging music where you can see him perform.

Airplane Mode by Son.Person | sonpersonmusic.com

Fitness Plans to Prevent Injury

You want to get fit - without the pain. See the fitness plan that helps you keep your goals and prevent injury while you workout.

Dr. Andrew Konen | Pain Management Specialist | rhelief.com

New music alert!

Get a first look here at Son.Person’s latest music video for Texaco before it goes live.

Texaco featuring Red Music by Son.Person | sonpersonmusic.com

