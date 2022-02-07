Bluff City Life: Thursday, 03 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Transit Equity Day

Keeping a seat open in honor of Rosa Parks

Bacarra Mauldin | Chief of Staff for Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) | matatransit.com

Turning Bullies into Buddies

This bull is knocking down barriers to turn bullies into buddies.

Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group | mvp3entertainmentgroupllc.com

Organic Meals for the Soul

Soul food with a mouthwatering twist to make it better for the mind & body.

Tredarious Hayes | Owner & Head Chef for Brain Food Memphis brainfoodmemphis.com

Naquan Malone | Chef for Brain Food Memphis

Encouraging Families to Dream Again

Rebuild and Thrive -- How an organization is equipping and empowering families with tools to reach their dreams.

Terri Sparkman | Community Relations Coordinator for DeSoto County Dream Center | desotodreamcenter.org

Heart Healthy Habits

Which preventative practices can help the body evade heart disease.

Lee Kirksey, MD | Vascular Surgeon & Community Health Advocate at Cleveland Clinic | clevelandclinic.org/loveyourheart

“Untethered, True Children of Cyrus”

The reality of Iran and the Middle East - through an immigrant’s eyes. We’re going back in history to hear what one author knows about the conspiracies of his home country.

Brian Alikhani | Author of “Untethered, True Children of Cyrus” | amazon.com

The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Brews

A craft brew revolution without the compromise! This brand of non-alcoholic beer makes the perfect party pack for those leaving booze behind.

Bill Shufelt | Co-Founder of Athletic Brewing Company | athleticbrewing.com

Celebrating Asian-American Heritage

A look inside Eva Chen’s latest children’s book and the deeper meaning behind each word.

Eva Chen | New York Times-Bestselling Author & First Generation Chinese-American | Eva Chen | “I Am Golden” | us.macmillian.com

