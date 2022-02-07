Bluff City Life: Thursday, 03 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Transit Equity Day
Keeping a seat open in honor of Rosa Parks
Bacarra Mauldin | Chief of Staff for Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) | matatransit.com
Turning Bullies into Buddies
This bull is knocking down barriers to turn bullies into buddies.
Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group | mvp3entertainmentgroupllc.com
Organic Meals for the Soul
Soul food with a mouthwatering twist to make it better for the mind & body.
Tredarious Hayes | Owner & Head Chef for Brain Food Memphis brainfoodmemphis.com
Naquan Malone | Chef for Brain Food Memphis
Encouraging Families to Dream Again
Rebuild and Thrive -- How an organization is equipping and empowering families with tools to reach their dreams.
Terri Sparkman | Community Relations Coordinator for DeSoto County Dream Center | desotodreamcenter.org
Heart Healthy Habits
Which preventative practices can help the body evade heart disease.
Lee Kirksey, MD | Vascular Surgeon & Community Health Advocate at Cleveland Clinic | clevelandclinic.org/loveyourheart
“Untethered, True Children of Cyrus”
The reality of Iran and the Middle East - through an immigrant’s eyes. We’re going back in history to hear what one author knows about the conspiracies of his home country.
Brian Alikhani | Author of “Untethered, True Children of Cyrus” | amazon.com
The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Brews
A craft brew revolution without the compromise! This brand of non-alcoholic beer makes the perfect party pack for those leaving booze behind.
Bill Shufelt | Co-Founder of Athletic Brewing Company | athleticbrewing.com
Celebrating Asian-American Heritage
A look inside Eva Chen’s latest children’s book and the deeper meaning behind each word.
Eva Chen | New York Times-Bestselling Author & First Generation Chinese-American | Eva Chen | “I Am Golden” | us.macmillian.com
