Beale Street Music Festival lineup to be released next week

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adding to a lineup that already includes Memphis native rapper Moneybagg Yo, Foo Fighters, and Lil Wayne, Feb. 16, the full line-up for the Beale Street Music Festival will be released.

A portion of the lineup was first released in December, which was the earliest release in festival history.

Because of renovations to Tom Lee Park, this year’s festival will be held at the Bluff City fairgrounds from April 29 through May 1.

