Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases under 10,000, daily average trending down

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/7/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/7/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 numbers are down, but the virus isn’t gone.

After the recent winter surge, data has been trending down in recent days.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 288 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 231,5246 and 2,968 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 569 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 8,153 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 2,669 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.

Shelby County is averaging 456 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 554,5216 total people vaccinated
  • 1,195,978 total vaccinations administered
  • 3,255 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW works to restore power
Tens of thousands in Memphis remain without power after three days after winter storm
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their...
Family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle prepare for court appearance of man charged with their deaths
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Memphis-Shelby County Schools closed due to power outages
Patricia Gatlin, of Memphis, warms up for a few minutes inside in her car. Gatlin is one of...
4 days without power: MLGW customers running out of patience
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power
MLGW gives update as thousands start day four without power

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 16K positive tests reported over weekend
A drug used to help people who are immunocompromised fight COVID-19 is in high demand but short...
Mid-South states remain top 5 in high COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/6/22
Health department reports 259 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County