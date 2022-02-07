Active COVID-19 cases under 10,000, daily average trending down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 numbers are down, but the virus isn’t gone.

After the recent winter surge, data has been trending down in recent days.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 288 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 231,5246 and 2,968 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 569 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 8,153 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 2,669 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.

Shelby County is averaging 456 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

554,5216 total people vaccinated

1,195,978 total vaccinations administered

3,255 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.