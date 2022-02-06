Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to another bitterly cold night and a look ahead to a big warm up

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures finally warmed above freezing Saturday, but will dip back into the deep freeze tonight. A shift in winds Sunday will allow a significantly warmer pattern to begin tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Calm wind and overnight lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

