Health department reports 783 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/5/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/5/22(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 783 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 230,977 and 2,966 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 737 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 9,649 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,275 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.

Shelby County is averaging 604 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 554,176 total people vaccinated
  • 1,195,100 total vaccinations administered
  • 4,225 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

