Health department reports 259 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 259 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 231,236 and 2,968 deaths since the pandemic began.
SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 639 cases per day for the last seven days.
There are currently 8,510 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 2,784 of them are pediatric cases.
SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.
Shelby County is averaging 604 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 554,276 total people vaccinated
- 1,195,100 total vaccinations administered
- 4,225 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
