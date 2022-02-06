Advertise with Us
Health department reports 259 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/6/22
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 259 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 231,236 and 2,968 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 639 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 8,510 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 2,784 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 16.9% for the week ending in January 29.

Shelby County is averaging 604 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 554,276 total people vaccinated
  • 1,195,100 total vaccinations administered
  • 4,225 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

