First Alert to a sunny skies and warmer pattern

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will see more ice melt today as a shift in winds will allow for the start a significantly warmer pattern, which will persist through the extended forecast.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

