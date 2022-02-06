Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to a dry stretch of weather and gradually warming temperatures

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although a very weak cold front moves through the Mid-South on Monday, it will not bring any rain. In fact, long term models indicate this rain-free forecast will persist throughout this week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 53
  • NORMAL LOW: 35

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny each day along with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows again in the mid 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a pop up shower possible and afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

