Breakdown: Why the Hatchie Scenic River in West Tennessee is the state’s most unique river

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising from Northern Mississippi and flowing through Southwestern Tennessee, the Hatchie Scenic River is a treasure of wild scenic beauty and is of considerable geographic, cultural, and historic significance.

In large measure because, unlike most Mississippi River tributaries that have been straightened and levees constructed for flood control, the Hatchie River is the last unchannelized river of its type, making it the the longest continuous stretch of naturally meandering river in the lower Mississippi River Valley.

The Hatchie River area contains the largest forested floodplain in Tennessee, and is an important aquatic and terrestrial area.

Additionally, it’s the only river in Tennessee designated a state scenic river in its entirety.

Because it has remained undammed and largely unchannelized, the natural flood processes that drive the ecosystem are intact, sustaining the river and wetland habitats that support a rich ecological diversity. The bottomland forest are beneficial in slowing ravaging flood waters, filtering sediment to improve water quality, and it produces immense amounts of timber.

The topography of bottomlands is characteristically flat, but slight variations in elevation are associated with considerable differences in soils, drainage conditions, and forest species composition.

Situated along the lower 17-miles of the Hatchie River is the Lower Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in Tipton and Lauderdale Counties.