Woman opens first warming shelter in Dyersburg ahead of winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South woman stepped up for her community within hours of the winter storm hitting on Thursday.

Dyersburg was one of the hardest hit areas during the latest ice storm, the weather part of divine timing for Melissa Brubaker, the Director of the nonprofit Matthew 25:40.

“It just kind of all fell. Everything came in like just a few days ago and I was like oh my gosh we’re having an ice storm,” Brubaker said.

She works with the less fortunate everyday through her job with the scripture standing true to their mission.

“The scripture, Matthew 25:40 says ‘What you do to the least of these, you do to me, speaking of Christ. So, you know, we see the importance and the significance and the value of every life,” Brubaker said.

So much so, she’s dedicated her life to others, this space, the warming shelter, next to Dyersburg First Assembly of God opened for the very first time Wednesday night.

It’s not only historical but fills a much needed void.

“As far as I know we are the only warming shelter here in the Dyersburg area,” Brubaker said.

So far there are 20 cots ,with plans to order more, a men’s and women’s side and a restroom.

With shelter, warmth and a home cooked meal, it’s the start of something greater.

“You know what’s available in your community so this was something that we knew that was a huge need and so we wanted to facilitate that for them,” Brubaker said.

Brubaker says the normal normal hours will be 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

They’re looking for people in the community to get involved. If you’re interested you can contact the church at 731-285-4503.

To see if the shelter will be open, you can call the nonprofit, Matthew 25:40 at 731-286-9054 or watch for signs on their doors.

