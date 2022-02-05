Advertise with Us
Three injured in car crash on Vollintine and North Watkins

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Vollintine Avenue and North Watkins Friday night.

Police say that three people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

It is unclear if ice is to blame for this crash.

