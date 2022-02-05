Sunshine returns in full this weekend with a chance to thaw out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures finally get above freezing today, allowing for ice melt. With a quiet weather pattern, temperatures will gradually through the extended forecast.

NORMAL HIGH: 53

NORMAL LOW: 34

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 20s. Winds: Light

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The stretch of dry weather will continue all week with sunshine occasionally mixing with a few clouds each day. Highs will be 40s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 20s. Highs will jump into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s. Friday will be the warmest with highs around 60.

