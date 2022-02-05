Shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Faxon and North Hollywood Friday Night.
Officer says that one man was taken to the hospital in private vehicle and is listed as critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
