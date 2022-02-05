Shooting leaves one man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Faxon and North Hollywood Friday Night.

Officer says that one man was taken to the hospital in private vehicle and is listed as critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

At 7:47 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at Faxon and N. Hollywood. A male victim was xported by private vehicle from the scene to ROH. He is listed as critical.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.