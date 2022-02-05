Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Shooting leaves one man in critical condition
Shooting leaves one man in critical condition(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Faxon and North Hollywood Friday Night.

Officer says that one man was taken to the hospital in private vehicle and is listed as critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday,...
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Latest News

Three injured in car crash on Vollintine and North Watkins
Three injured in car crash on Vollintine and North Watkins
Memphis teen turning the tables on eating disorders
Turning the Tables: Memphis teen uses struggle with eating disorder to help others battling the same issue
Agencies open respite centers, warming center in Memphis
Agencies open respite centers, warming center in Memphis
Power outages can get pricey for MLGW customers
Power outages can get pricey for MLGW customers