Saturday brings sunlight, progress on Memphis power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marked the third consecutive day that thousands of Memphians have gone without power.

But MLGW says it is making progress.

It expects to restore power to another 20,000 to 30,000 customers by late Saturday.

The utility expects 90% of the power to be restored Monday.

On Saturday, the sun came out for the first time since the winter storm hit Memphis.

That combined with temperatures rising above freezing made the job of crews working to restore power easier.

With the help of out-of-state crews, MLGW says it was able to restore power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses by Saturday morning.

By midday, MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young took to Facebook and announced another 20,000 to 30,000 should have their power restored by early Sunday morning.

“We think that by maybe Monday or so we’ll have 90% of the customers that we serve that can take power should be able to take power around that time,” said Young.

Young says it will take longer to restore power to customers who have damage at their homes, but the hope is to have the power fully restored by mid-week.

MLGW officials gave their Facebook Live audience a close-up look at 13 poles that had fallen in Raleigh, showing viewers what crews were up against.

Wide swaths of Raleigh, Frayser, parts of South Memphis, and areas inside the I-240 Loop remained without power Saturday.

MLGW officials pleaded with customers to be patient a little bit longer.

“I know it’s a difficult time for many of our customers. And I ask you to please remain patient,” said Alonzo Weaver, the chief operating officer for MLGW. “We’re working just as hard and just as diligently to get the power on as we can. We want to be safe. We want the power on just as much as those of you without do.”

As for tree debris removal, Memphis public works director Robert Knecht says the City of Memphis has received reports of 432 trees down across the city.

He says crews have been able to remove about 60% of those, which is also helping MLGW crews restore power more quickly.

Knecht says the City hopes to clear the remaining 40% of trees by Sunday.

To report a power outage, call 901-544-6500.

To report an emergency, such as electrical lines down, gas leaks, broken water mains inside buildings, call 901-528-4465.

