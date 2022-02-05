Power outages can get pricey for MLGW customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For many in the Mid-South it’s day two of no power, having no heat and temperatures in the 20′s is not only inconvenient, but it can also get pricey.

WATCH ACTION NEWS 5 LIVE

“We are providing hot meals for our community,” said Melvin Watkins, Senior Pastor at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Friday afternoon the church teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Authority and “Tha Chicken Mane” food truck in Westwood to hand out to-go plates of soul food at the church.

That really hits the spot when you haven’t had a hot meal in more than 24 hours.

“Put extra blankets on my bed and sleep during the day time and up at night because I have to charge my phone in the car and keep my car running, keep my car warm,” said one man who lives in the area.

He said Thursday night he lost power to his home and decided to tough it out inside his home instead of going to a hotel. He said he couldn’t find any vacancies and it was also pretty expensive.

A quick check of area hotels show rooms in the area cost anywhere from about $100 to $200 a night, that’s if you can find one.

There’s also concern about the cost to clean up the debris that can be found all around the Westwood and Boxtown communities.

Not to mention the cost of food and concerns that with each passing day runs the risk of having to toss spoiling products.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson tweeted Friday morning he has already reached out to the Department of Human Services regarding food replacement for those who have lost power.

However there is hope it won’t come to that.

“Crews are making progress,” said MLGW CEO J.T. Young

Young says even more crews are on their way.

Updated numbers show 81 crews are expected be on the ground by Saturday morning, with plans of getting large areas back online.

However, MLGW leaders also say there will be no quick restoration efforts.

It still could take several days to get everyone’s power back on, leaving some residents to foot the bill.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.