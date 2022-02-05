North Advantage Way Dr. apartment fire displaces over 50 people
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on North Advantage Way Drive.
MFD says two firefighters were injured during the fire, but no civilian injuries have been reported at this time.
50-60 people have been displaced after 18 units sustained damage in the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.
