North Advantage Way Dr. apartment fire displaces over 50 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on North Advantage Way Drive.

MFD says two firefighters were injured during the fire, but no civilian injuries have been reported at this time.

50-60 people have been displaced after 18 units sustained damage in the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Update: Apartment Fire @ 3809 N. Advantage Way Dr. 2 FF injuries, no civilian injuries. 18 units sustained smoke, fire and water damage. Approx. 50-60 people are displaced. Red Cross will provide assistance. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/2puTMjoBir — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) February 5, 2022

