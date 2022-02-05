Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw several shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Whitney Avenue.
Officers say one man was found shot inside of a car and there is no suspect information available at this time.
At 11:15 p.m. officer responded to a hospital where 16-year-old boy was taken with a gunshot wound.
The teenager did not survive his injuries.
The location where the shooting occurred has not been determined at this time.
The third shooting of the night happened at 12:10 a.m. on Carnes Avenue.
Officers say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect was reportedly driving a black sedan.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
