Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw several shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Whitney Avenue.

Officers say one man was found shot inside of a car and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2141 Whitney. A male victim was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle.



At 11:15 p.m. officer responded to a hospital where 16-year-old boy was taken with a gunshot wound.

The teenager did not survive his injuries.

The location where the shooting occurred has not been determined at this time.

On 2/4 at 11:15 pm, officers responded to a gun-shot victim at 1300 Wesley. The 16-year-old male victim was dropped off by a private vehicle that did not stay on the scene. He did not survive his injuries.

The third shooting of the night happened at 12:10 a.m. on Carnes Avenue.

Officers say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black sedan.

At 12:10 am, officers responded to a shooting at 3742 Carnes. One male shooting victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prelim info indicates the suspect(s) occupied a black sedan.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

