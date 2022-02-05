Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight

Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight
Memphis starts weekend with violent crime overnight(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis saw several shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Whitney Avenue.

Officers say one man was found shot inside of a car and there is no suspect information available at this time.

At 11:15 p.m. officer responded to a hospital where 16-year-old boy was taken with a gunshot wound.

The teenager did not survive his injuries.

The location where the shooting occurred has not been determined at this time.

The third shooting of the night happened at 12:10 a.m. on Carnes Avenue.

Officers say one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black sedan.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Tenisha Rice mugshot
Woman detained, fires shots from back of MPD squad car
Downtown Memphis
Mid-South ice storm causes icy roads, falling debris and serious accidents in Memphis
Thousands without power across the Mid-South
Thousands without power across the Mid-South, many look for a warm place to sleep
Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday,...
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Latest News

North Advantage Way Dr. apartment fire displaces over 50 people
North Advantage Way Dr. apartment fire displaces over 50 people
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Icicles on Memphis power lines
MLGW hopes to have 90% of all customers restored by Monday; more than 92K customers still without power
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards