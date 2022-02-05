Memphis Fire Department gives safety tips on how to stay warm without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are working to find ways to keep warm while the power is out, but doing it the wrong way could be unsafe or even deadly.

Some Memphians without power left their homes to book a hotel and others are spending time outside of the house to keep warm. For those who can’t leave, Memphis Fire officials explain how to play it safe.

Tens of thousands of Mid-Southerners are spending another night in the dark in freezing weather.

Action News 5 spoke with Andrea and her husband who live in Raleigh and are finding other methods to keep warm.

“My phone sent me a message that said ‘You got a power failure so I knew then that my lights were out,” said Andrea.

She says they’ve been without power for two days.

“I didn’t want to come home because I knew how cold it was going to be,” said Andrera.

The Memphis Fire Department says options are limited when trying to heat your home without power.

“Unfortunately without having power, it’s a little bit harder to maintain that temperature especially at night as temperatures dip,” said Public Information Officer Hunter Smith. “But in general, just keeping doors closed, trying not to go in and out and let that cool air in is really only thing they can do.”

Smith says do not use your stove or oven to warm up your home because you could expose yourself to poisonous gas or cause a serious accident. If you have a generator, like Andrea, only use it outside.

“We were able to hook out heaters up, our space heaters and I got an electric blanket so I was warm and cozy,” said Andrea.”

Memphis Fire also says to make sure to use extension cords made for the generator. They also say you should check to see if you have a carbon monoxide detector and keep it far away from doors or windows you frequently go in and out of.

“You open yourself up for CO to sneak into the house, again odorless, tasteless, very dangerous gas that you don’t know you’re exposed to until you start having symptoms,” said Smith.

Andrea says her family is hoping to get another generator in the future so they’re ready for the next time an ice storm strikes.

“This is going to happen again so I’m going to make sure we’re prepared if this happens,” said Andrea. “When the lights go out, we’re coming on.”

Memphis Fire officials also want you to make sure you have a working smoke detector. If you don’t have one, they will install one for you for free. If you happen to go outside, pay attention and look out for falling tree limbs and downed power lines.

