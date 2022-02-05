LIVE: MLGW gives update on day 3 of outages; more than 92K customers still without power
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is on day three of repairs after an ice storm blew through the Memphis metro area.
As of Saturday around 11:30 a.m., more than 92,000 customers are still without power. Outages at their peak affected over 130,000 customers.
The utility says it won’t be a quick fix and is asking customers to remain patient as a complete restoration will take days.
