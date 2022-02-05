Advertise with Us
Craighead Forest Park loses famous elbow tree

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday’s winter weather caused havoc on the roads, but issues with the power made Craighead Forest Park lose one of its famous landmarks.

The elbow tree was known throughout the county as a fun spot for kids to hang out and play on in the park. Its unique design made it a fan favorite.

During the storm, the build-up of ice and strong winds caused the elbow-shaped branch to snap off the base of the tree.

The tree was so famous around town it even had its own Facebook page, where people would post pictures of children playing on it, festive Christmas photos with it, and even marriage proposals.

