Cleanup effort underway in Shelby County after ice storm tears through Mid-South

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Frayser to Midtown, and between -- cleanup is underway.

“This tree as you can see is an old tree, so it’s been standing for a long time... we were just in total shock,” said Memphis Resident, Andrew Bailey.

Bailey and his wife were shocked to find a massive tree toppled over in their yard after Thursday’s ice storm.

“It just sounds like popping; it didn’t sound like a big boom or anything like that. That’s why we didn’t think it was our house,” he said.

The tree blocked most of the road Thursday, but Bailey woke up Friday to a clear street.

He says a good Samaritan cleaned up the tree and debris to help out MLGW.

Meanwhile in Frayser, Tequila Nelson and her husband have a different story to tell.

They had trees and limbs fall in their yard Thursday leaving them with no power.

Nelson says she’s desperate for help with the cleanup efforts

“We have seen no crews, no tree trimmers, no MLGW crews. No one has been out here since yesterday,” she said.

City officials say there are 23 crews out and about Friday working to clear streets.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris asks residents to be patient.

“At first the major thoroughfares get the priority, but the crews are out there, and the good news is the roads are passable in many places,” Harris said.

Bailey says although unfortunate, he and his wife are grateful to be alive.

“We’re extremely fortunate, because one, if it would have fell in the other direction it would have split the house in half, we would have probably been hurt. So, I am extremely grateful, thankful to God that we did not get hurt and we’re okay,” Bailey said.

Memphis City officials say they are getting assistance from private contractors to help with cleanup efforts to hopefully speed up the process.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

