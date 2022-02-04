Woman detained, fires shots from back of MPD squad car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to an incident on Willow Run Lane on February 2.

According to the affidavit, when police made the scene they spoke with suspect Tenisha Ric, who was refusing to leave a residence until she received her money and property. While police were talking with Rice she became irate and officers then had to detain her.

The report says that Rice resisted the officers by swinging her arms and kicking her legs. During the struggle, officers threw Rice down to the ground in order to apply handcuffs. Rice continued to resist and had to be carried by to the squad car.

The report says that Rice was kicking the backseat after being put in the police car and officers then had to strap her to the backseat.

While officers were getting information on the scene, a loud bang came from the back of the police car.

According to the affidavit, officer approached the car and saw Rice with a handgun in the backseat, and the officers backed away and took cover.

Rice fired another shot before officers surrounded the car and gave loud verbal commands before they were able to secure the gun. Rice said that she was using the gun for self-defense and made verbal threats to the officers.

Rice is charged with two counts of criminal attempt felony, two counts aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

It is unclear how Rice obtained the gun or if the gun was on her person prior to being placed in the squad car.

Action News 5 reached out to MPD and asked if the officers would face any disciplinary action for not finding the gun prior to placing her in the squad car and MPD said that this incident is still under investigation.

