Who is responsible for storm repairs and costs?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This latest ice storm caused quite a ruckus in the Memphis area.

With hundreds of downed trees, some on streets, others on cars and homes people have been asking who is responsible for repairs and damages?

“One area of potential misunderstanding is tree removal on private property, the city does not go onto private property to remove downed trees from buildings or cars, that is the property owners responsibility,” said Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

MLGW says if the meter socket on a house is damaged due to fallen power lines it’s the owners responsibility to call an electrician and get that fixed.

When it comes to repairs David Morrison, a claims liaison with Kathy Thurmond Edwards State Farm says typically insurance covers any damage caused by the storm.

“Generally speaking in this type of situation your homeowners insurance will cover damaged caused your house and the structures attached to it and the detached structures on your property from falling objects, weight of snow and ice if your roof becomes comprised and the interior of your house becomes damaged,” said Morrison.

He says damage that occurs outside the footprint of the home is typically not covered by insurance.

In terms of how long repairs can take Morrison says it depends on the claim.

“I would think minor issues could probably be wrapped up in a couple of weeks, bigger issues I mean, we honestly we still have a handful of claims from last February’s big freeze,” said Morrison.

Morrison says it’s difficult to pin down how long it can take for bigger repairs but he estimates about a month.

Morrison also says if your car was damaged, your auto insurance should cover that as long as you have comprehensive coverage which covers falling objects.

