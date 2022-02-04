Thousands without power across the Mid-South, many look for a warm place to sleep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you have 30% of MLGW customers without power and temperatures below freezing, that adds up to a mad dash to find a warm place to sleep tonight.

Kevin Patel, General Manager at Country Inn Suites in Cordova, says all 100 rooms at the hotel were booked by Thursday afternoon.

“We must have denied hundreds of phone calls like people were just calling to get a room, any room as long as they can get a heated room, and unfortunately we had to tell them no,” Patel said.

Nearly all hotels in the Memphis area were sold out by late Thursday evening, sending some folks across the river to west Memphis to find a warm bed.

One hotel guest was lucky enough to get the last room available at this Cordova hotel.

“They were like something is wrong with the bathroom! I said I don’t care, I’ll take it,” she said.

She told Action News 5 she lives in Bartlett and was like the more than 130,000 MLGW customers without power Thursday.

Many were holding out hope that their power would come back on before the sun set.

Sagging and ice-coated power lines could be found throughout the city, and tree limbs under the pressure have been falling on power lines.

“We just ask people to be patient, I know it’s difficult because it’s very cold but we are working employees are working 16 hour shifts, 24-7. So we are doing everything we can,” VP of Community and External Affairs for MLGW Gale Carson said.

Carson says they have 50 Crews, tree trimmers and contract workers working around he clock, but they do say it will likely take days before power is fully restored to everyone.

“The storm is expected to go at least 3 more days, the temperature is dropping, the ice is not going away until it gets above freezing so we’re talking about at least tomorrow Saturday and Sunday with these type of temperatures and the ice isn’t going to melt until we get above freezing,” Carson said.

Carson says priority will be given to places like hospitals and nursing homes and then the workers will focus on the hardest hit areas.

