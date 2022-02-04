Suspect wanted in murder of Memphis teen arrested by US Marshals

ATLANTA (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to the murder of a Memphis teen in August 2021 is now in custody.

After months of being on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested Jarquez Mallory at an Atlanta hotel Thursday. He is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Braylon Murray at a car wash on North Hollywood Street.

Back in August, Murray’s family told us the teen was an aspiring rapper and the grandson of well-known Memphis activist Sarah Carpenter.

They hope the city leaders will do more to curb the ongoing violent crime in Memphis.

