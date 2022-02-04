Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in murder of Memphis teen arrested by US Marshals

Jarquez Mallory charged in Memphis teen's death
Jarquez Mallory charged in Memphis teen's death(U.S. Marshals)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to the murder of a Memphis teen in August 2021 is now in custody.

After months of being on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested Jarquez Mallory at an Atlanta hotel Thursday. He is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Braylon Murray at a car wash on North Hollywood Street.

Back in August, Murray’s family told us the teen was an aspiring rapper and the grandson of well-known Memphis activist Sarah Carpenter.

They hope the city leaders will do more to curb the ongoing violent crime in Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday,...
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Latest News

Fallen trees
Man killed in crash from fallen tree in Haywood Co.
MLGW working in Feb. 2022 ice storm
128K without power in Memphis; MLGW concerned about freezing pipes
St. Jude pediatric infectious disease specialist began medical journey in Argentina
St. Jude celebrates 60th anniversary
MSDH aims to begin accepting medical marijuana license applications by June