Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunshine returns in full this weekend with a chance to thaw out

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Decreasing clouds this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear but frigid. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Some patchy freezing fog possible in a few spots. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with a sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s Saturday night under a clear sky. Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The stretch of dry weather will continue all week with sunshine occasionally mixing with a few clouds each day. Highs will be 40s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 20s. Highs will jump into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s. Friday will be the warmest with highs around 60.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday,...
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Fallen trees
Man killed after crashing into downed tree in Haywood County
When sunlight hits low clouds, most of that light is reflected back to space. High clouds...
Breakdown: Why clouds affect our solar energy
MLGW working in Feb. 2022 ice storm
128K without power in Memphis; MLGW concerned about freezing pipes