Sunshine returns in full this weekend with a chance to thaw out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Decreasing clouds this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear but frigid. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Some patchy freezing fog possible in a few spots. Winds northwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with a sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s Saturday night under a clear sky. Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The stretch of dry weather will continue all week with sunshine occasionally mixing with a few clouds each day. Highs will be 40s Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 20s. Highs will jump into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s. Friday will be the warmest with highs around 60.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.