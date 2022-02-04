Advertise with Us
Shelby County mayor declares State of Emergency due to winter weather

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a State of Emergency after the severe winter weather left thousands without power and caused significant property damage.

In a tweet the mayor said that we need all hands on deck to recover from the storm.

The declaration cites issues such as the icy road conditions, property damages and power outages that have cause serious health and safety concerns.

The State of Emergency went into effect overnight at midnight and is set to last between February 4-10, and it will be extended as necessary.

Shelby County to commemorate gun violence survivors with bridge lighting
