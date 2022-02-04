Shelby County to commemorate gun violence survivors with bridge lighting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County government has announced a bridge lighting in commemoration of National Gun violence Survivors Week, which runs February 1-7.

Shelby County’s Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center has partnered with Moms Demand Action to illuminate the Hernando de Soto Bridge.

The bridge lighting will happen at sunset on February 5.

“It is tragic that almost every day someone in our county must deal with the aftermath of gun violence. National Gun Violence Survivors Week affords us the opportunity to have a community conversation, expand our knowledge, and recommit to addressing gun violence,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

