Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona said they found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style food during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Casa Grande.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver on the interstate, noted the driver’s story “wasn’t adding up” and searched the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the 227,000 pills that were seized total “more than what we recovered in all of 2020.”

The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Brandie Young shared photos of a tree in her backyard in Bartlett that split in three Thursday,...
SLIDESHOW: Photos and videos of ice and damage across the Mid-South

Latest News

Jarquez Mallory charged in Memphis teen's death
Suspect wanted in murder of Memphis teen arrested by US Marshals
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, signs executive order; US economy adds 467,000 jobs in January
Fallen trees
Man killed in crash from fallen tree in Haywood Co.
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - Former New York City policeman Frank Serpico appears on a New York television program,...
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late