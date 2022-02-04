Advertise with Us
MSDH aims to begin accepting medical marijuana license applications by June

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves signed Mississippi’s medical marijuana bill into law, state health leaders forecast when they expect to begin accepting applications for medical marijuana licenses.

Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced it plans to begin accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, cannabis cultivation facilities, and others by June 2022.

MSDH said it’s currently working to establish the licensing and patient registry structures that meet the state’s new Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act requirements.

The goal of the law is to “provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippi residents.”

Find out more about licensing, business registration, cultivation, availability, and qualifying conditions here.

For all inquiries about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, send an email to MSMedicalCannabis@msdh.ms.gov.

