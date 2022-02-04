Advertise with Us
Mid-South ice storm causes icy roads, falling debris and serious accidents in Memphis

Downtown Memphis(WMC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the icy weather system has passed, the main concerns from emergency officials are roads and power outages.

Road conditions in the Memphis metro area varied. The frigid weather brought frozen sidewalks, roads, fallen trees and their limbs, along with some serious accidents on interstates and city streets.

Ice and sleet covered parts of roads and sidewalks in Downtown Memphis, but that didn’t stop some people from walking their dogs or riding their scooters like Ethan Jennings.

“It’s freezing out here and it’s cold and I tripped,” said Jennings. “I’m driving my electric scooter and my electric scooter was tripping a little bit.”

University of Memphis student Brigesh Kumar lives in Midtown. He came downtown to charge up his devices.

“My electricity is out so that’s why I’m up here to rob my friend’s electricity,” said Kumar. “I brought a whole power block and everything.”

Ice on the roads, sidewalks and highways caused major accidents like a 15 car pile-up on Austin Peay Highway that left six people injured. Another crash on I-40 Westbound involved multiple vehicles.

Over in Midtown, freezing temperatures brought falling trees, limbs and cars trying to avoid them. Now that worst of the sleet and freezing rain is gone, Memphians told Action News 5 they’re thankful conditions weren’t worse.

“I heard a lot of horror stories last year when the power was out some people were out for about three weeks and the weather wasn’t letting up either,” said Kumar. “This time around, I hope the city of Memphis does something about the incoming weather because this has now become pretty consistent.”

Emergency officials ask that you stay home. If you do need to leave the house, be careful and drive safely.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

