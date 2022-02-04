Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man killed in crash from fallen tree in Haywood Co.

Fallen trees
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced a man was killed Thursday night in a weather-related incident.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett said a man was traveling southbound on Highway 79 towards Bells in his pickup truck when he struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway.

The crash happened around 8 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rodney Myrick of Jackson, TN.

