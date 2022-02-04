Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story highlights American Heart Month.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about 5 ways to reclaim your heart rhythm.

Another feature showcases Elmer Palma who has become the most hired Latin choreographer in Memphis.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

