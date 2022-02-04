Ice & snow aren’t over just yet, but bitter COLD is just beginning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much of the Mid-South is blanketed in ice tonight with a little more on the way. Fortunately, additional accumulation will be minimal and likely less than an tenth of an inch. However, temperatures have fallen below freezing so, ice in trees and on the ground will be there until we warm above freezing this weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy sleet and snow flurries along with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy for much of the day with clearing late day, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows near 20. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and lows near 30. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

