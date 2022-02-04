Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column focusing on homelessness in Memphis and how one man is trying to fix it by revamping shipping containers into shelters.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

