Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Buddy’s Law’ makes it through State Legislature’s Deadline Day

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senate Bill 2261, also known as “Buddy’s Law,” made it through Deadline Day.

It was almost a year ago that Buddy the Dog was nearly burned to death by a 12-year-old in Tate County.

And now there’s a bill in the legislature, also known as “Buddy’s Law,” that could protect both animals and help troubled children.

“Buddy’s Law” would require psychological evaluations, counseling, and/or treatments for children who torture domesticated cats and dogs - and Senator Angela Hill said it can only do good.

“If they’re abusing a dog or cat to that degree to where they’re going to wind up in youth court, there’s a problem. So our goal is to get them help for whatever problem that they have that’s causing them to feel like that they need to, you know, do this to a dog or cat,” Sen. Hill said.

Director of the Justice for Animals Campaign said she’s seen a correlation between child animal abusers and repeat offenders.

“Statistically, violent criminals, repeat offenders, start out with animals because they’re the most vulnerable,” Doll Stanley said.

But Stanley and Senator Hill said the bill wouldn’t just help protect animals. It could actually help change the cycle of violence.

“We must have something in our justice system that addresses the need for helping children, before the age of 13, when they could be prosecuted and incarcerated,” Stanley said.

“If we can get them the medical evaluation that they need and some type of treatment and counseling, hopefully, they would not progress on as a teenager and then later be charged with an adult,” Sen. Hill said.

Stanley said she doesn’t know if the bill will be 100% effective, but it’s still worth passing for those it might help.

“Even if it only helps 100 out of 1,000. It’s worth it,” Stanley added.

Senator Hill said she is considering making the bill go into effect upon passage, instead of waiting for July 1, so troubled children can begin to get help and animals’ lives are saved.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD: Father of missing newborn charged, evidence suggests the baby is deceased
Man arrested, charged in murders of a mother and her newborn
The worst of the sleet and freezing rain is over but a little wintry mix still possible tonight
Updated road conditions across the Mid-South: Multiple crashes reported
Downed power lines in Memphis ice storm
Over 100K MLGW customers without power, thousands of Entergy customers affected by ice storm
Schools closed for another day due to inclement weather
Schools closed for another day due to inclement weather

Latest News

MLGW working in Feb. 2022 ice storm
122K without power in Memphis; MLGW concerned about freezing pipes
Summer Wells has been missing since June 15th in Hawkins County
Family releases Summer Wells birthday video in honor of other missing children
Thousands without power across the Mid-South
Thousands without power across the Mid-South, many look for a warm place to sleep
Downtown Memphis
Mid-South ice storm causes icy roads, falling debris and serious accidents in Memphis
Winter weather took a toll on those who got out and about
Winter weather took a toll on those who got out and about