Bitterly cold today, but temperatures climb slightly over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens this morning. Some parts of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas are waking up to dangerous driving conditions due to yesterday’s sleet and freezing rain. There could be some sleet and flurries this morning, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 am. High temperatures will stay at or below freezing today, so we won’t see any ice melting this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the teens this evening and clouds will gradually clear out overnight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 10% sleet and flurries. High: 31 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the teens. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will slowly climb over the weekend and there will be sunshine, so we will finally see ice melting away. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s on Saturday, so ice will melt off trees and most surfaces. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s. Any remaining sleet will continue to melt on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain chilly at the start of next week with high temperatures near 40 degrees Monday and lower 40s on Tuesday. By the end of the week, highs will be back in the lower 50s. No winter weather is forecasted next week.

