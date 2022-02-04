16 virus deaths reported in Shelby County, weekly positivity rate falls again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 804 new COVID-19 cases with an additional 16 virus-related deaths countywide.

This brings the total case count to 230,194 for the entirety of the pandemic and a death toll of 2,958.

There are another 242 children who have recently contracted the virus. Children account for 3,600 of the 10,448 active cases in Shelby County.

Now that the county is on the decline from the omicron surge, the weekly positivity rate is also dropping. On Friday, the health department reported a rate of 16.9% for the week of Jan. 23.

At the peak of the surge, the rate was its highest at 45.6%.

Shelby County COVID-19 Weekly Positivity Rate - SCHD (SCHD)

The latest data from the Healthcare Resource Tracking System shows hospitalizations are still in the red zone. Acute care utilization is at 96% and ICU is at 95% as of Wednesday evening.

The county is inching closer to its 700,000 vaccination goal to reach “herd immunity.” So far, we are 79.2% of the way there.

Shelby County vaccine data:

554,123 total people vaccinated

5,218 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

1,194,469 total vaccinations administered

You can access more Shelby County COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

