122K without power in Memphis; MLGW concerned about freezing pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are still without power Friday. Some since Thursday morning.

MLGW says they have crews working around the clock to get the power back on.

Right now, there are more than 122,000 outages, so it’s pretty widespread. So much so, that hotels in the area were full by Thursday afternoon.

MLGW says their crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore power.

MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson says they have 50 crews including tree trimmers and contract workers. But she says it could be a while before power is restored.

“It’s not going to be quick. We have ice on the streets, trees are still falling, limbs are still falling. Our employees have to work safely,” she said. “We have called in outside crews they are here.”

Carson says priority will be given to hospitals and nursing homes. Right now several businesses and homes remain without power.

Another concern is with weather conditions is freezing pipes.

Carson says right now MLGW doesn’t have reason to believe there will be another situation like last year where bursting pipes caused the city to go under a boil water order for a week. We’ll continue to keep you updated on power outages throughout the day.

